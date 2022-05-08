Steelers Biggest Improvements/Needs Heading Into Offseason Workouts
The Pittsburgh Steelers are set to begin Rookie Minicamp and the beginning of their offseason workouts this week, and the big questions are - where have they improved the most? And where are they still looking for the most help?
The Steelers added seven new rookies and a handful of notable free agents. Looking at their roster compared to last season, it's time to breakdown where they made the biggest jump and what areas still need improvement.
Plus, will Kenny Pickett start in Week 1? What will the wide receiver depth chart look like with Diontae Johnson, Chase Claypool, George Pickens and Calvin Austin? And will the rest of the rookies make an impact this season?
