Skip to main content

Is Steelers Biggest Winner Mitch Trubisky?

The Pittsburgh Steelers had players no one believed in step up.

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers pulled off a 20-18 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. At 2-4, the season has light once again, and it's thanks to a number of players many counted out. 

With Kenny Pickett leaving with a concussion, Mitch Trubisky stepped back in for the Steelers and led the team to victory. Throwing Pittsburgh's first touchdown to a wide receiver and keeping the game in hand with a fourth quarter drive, the backup quarterback proved a number of people wrong in somewhat of a redemption game. 

Was he the biggest winner, though? The secondary stepped up against the greatest quarterback in NFL history and shut the Bucs almost completely down. And some veterans on both sides of the ball made monster plays in Week 6. 

Plus, a Chris Boswell video that might leave you wondering what's happening inside the Steelers locker room. 

Find great deals on Steelers tickets from SI Tickets HERE

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Make sure you bookmark All Steelers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

Steven Sims Took Own Route on Explosive Returns for Steelers

Steelers vs. Buccaneers Takeaways

Mitch Trubisky Played Backyard Football and Became Steelers Hero

Five Winners, Two Losers From Steelers Victory Over Buccaneers

Kenny Pickett Diagnosed With Concussion After Blow to Head

In This Article (1)

Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers

USATSI_19248123_168388034_lowres
GM Report

Five Thoughts: Mitch Trubisky Proved Us Wrong

By Cody Flavell
USATSI_19247061_168388034_lowres
AllSteelers+

Five Winners, Two Losers From Steelers Win Over Buccaneers

By Stephen Thompson
USATSI_19247061_168388034_lowres
AllSteelers+

Steelers Tradeable Players Show Out in Redemption Game

By Noah Strackbein
Steelers mock 1.0 (1180 × 750 px) (24)
News

Steelers Underdog Corners 'Got Their Bone' Against Greatest QB Of All Time

By Noah Strackbein
USATSI_19247064_168388034_lowres
News

Mitch Trubisky Played 'Backyard Football' And Became Hero for Steelers

By Stephen Thompson
USATSI_19248136_168388034_lowres
AllSteelers+

Steelers vs. Bucs Takeaways: Stellar Defense, Star WR and a QB Decision

By Stephen Thompson and Noah Strackbein
USATSI_19248099_168388034_lowres
News

Steven Sims Took His Own Path on Explosive Returns for Steelers

By Noah Strackbein
USATSI_19246653_168388034_lowres
News

Highlights: Steelers Take Down Bucs Behind Unsung Heros

By Noah Strackbein