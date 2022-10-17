Is Steelers Biggest Winner Mitch Trubisky?

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers pulled off a 20-18 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. At 2-4, the season has light once again, and it's thanks to a number of players many counted out.

With Kenny Pickett leaving with a concussion, Mitch Trubisky stepped back in for the Steelers and led the team to victory. Throwing Pittsburgh's first touchdown to a wide receiver and keeping the game in hand with a fourth quarter drive, the backup quarterback proved a number of people wrong in somewhat of a redemption game.

Was he the biggest winner, though? The secondary stepped up against the greatest quarterback in NFL history and shut the Bucs almost completely down. And some veterans on both sides of the ball made monster plays in Week 6.

Plus, a Chris Boswell video that might leave you wondering what's happening inside the Steelers locker room.

