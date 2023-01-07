Steelers vs Browns Headlines: Playoff Updates, MVP, Browns Blowout

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers need one more win, with some help from around the AFC, to claim their spot in the playoffs. What once felt impossible is now a reality and it ends with a matchup with the Cleveland Browns.

The Browns aren't the same team they were the first time the Steelers saw them. There's a new quarterback in town - one who doesn't look great - and some changes to the personnel. Plus, some locker room drama that popped up late in the week that's going to impact the team.

Dive into both sides of the ball in this matchup, plus, the other games the Steelers need to play out in their favor this weekend.

Is there a real shot at the postseason? Are the Browns going to be a difficult matchup? Can Joe Flacco be a Steelers hero? And should Kenny Pickett have won Rookie of the Year?

