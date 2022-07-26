Steelers Camp Bold Predictions: Mason Rudolph Doesn't Make It

The Pittsburgh Steelers are finally heading to training camp. Players are set to arrive today and practice begins tomorrow. So, like the rest of the NFL world, it's time to breakdown some bold predictions.

While many believe Mason Rudolph is the Steelers' best option to backup assumed starter Mitch Trubisky, he's not. 2019 is what Pittsburgh is trying to avoid, but if they keep Kenny Pickett as the third-stringer, that's exactly what will happen again.

When it comes to the running backs, maybe the Steelers aren't in too much trouble. This is finally the year the backup is ready to breakout.

And finally, the defensive backfield. While Damontae Kazee caught everyone's attention when he signed, chances are he won't see much playing time ahead of another DB. And we're not talking about Terrell Edmunds and Minkah Fitzpatrick.

Make sure you bookmark All Steelers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

Steelers Roster Projection: Only Two QBs, Another Signing Coming

Steelers Preparing for Another Signing Before Camp

This Steelers Training Camp Hype Video Will Give You Chills

Sleeping on Steelers is a Dangerous Proposition

EJ Perry Could Fit Perfectly in Steelers Timeline

5 Players Who Will Impress at Steelers Training Camp

Predicting Steelers Training Camp Battles

Under-The-Radar Stories That'll Shape Steelers This Season

5 Bubble Players Who Can Make Steelers Roster