Steelers Training Camp Recap: QBs, Calvin Austin, George Pickens All Impress

The Pittsburgh Steelers are back on the field, and it took no time for some big names to start shining.

With training camp underway at Saint Vincent College, the Steelers are looking for plenty of spark out of, well, everyone. During their first practice, there were plenty of observations that stood out, but maybe none more than the splashes made by the rookie wide receivers.

Dive into who looked best among the quarterbacks, and why George Pickens and Calvin Austin are already playmakers.

Listen to All Steelers Talk above and follow on YouTube, iTunes, Spotify, or wherever you get your podcasts.

Make sure you bookmark All Steelers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

George Pickens, Calvin Austin Already Great Friends

Steelers QB Camp Notebook: Trubisky and Pickens Building Deep Connection

Diontae Johnson Does Not Practice to Open Steelers Camp

Mitchell Trubisky Confident in Filling Ben Roethlisberger's Shoes

Diontae Johnson Leaves Camp Participation in Question

Mike Tomlin Shares Favorite Ben Roethlisberger Camp Story

Steelers Roster Projection: Only Two QBs, Another Signing Coming