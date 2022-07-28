Skip to main content

Steelers Training Camp Recap: QBs, Calvin Austin, George Pickens All Impress

The Pittsburgh Steelers are already something to be excited about.

The Pittsburgh Steelers are back on the field, and it took no time for some big names to start shining. 

With training camp underway at Saint Vincent College, the Steelers are looking for plenty of spark out of, well, everyone. During their first practice, there were plenty of observations that stood out, but maybe none more than the splashes made by the rookie wide receivers. 

Dive into who looked best among the quarterbacks, and why George Pickens and Calvin Austin are already playmakers. 

