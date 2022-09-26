Steelers Last Chance to Make Change at QB This Season?

The Pittsburgh Steelers have an offense problem, and with the offensive coordinator and the quarterback being identified as the main source of the issue, now might be the time for a change.

As of right now, the expectation is for head coach Mike Tomlin to remain with Mitch Trubisky. After the loss to the Cleveland Browns, the answer was "definitely no." But with a few days to regroup and think, could that answer change?

And is now the right time? The Steelers have their hardest stretch of games coming up after the New York Jets. Should they throw Kenny Pickett into the fire and expect positive results? Or, should they remain patient and wait until after the Bye Week?

Plus, the changes we can expect this week for the Steelers, and some improvements on both sides of the ball that should come against the Jets.

Listen to All Steelers Talk above and follow on YouTube, iTunes, Spotify, or wherever you get your podcasts.

