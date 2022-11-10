Changes Steelers Will Actually Make This Week

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers keep talking about changes, but so far, outside of the quarterback, there have been little.

Well, with the trade of Chase Claypool and the bye week behind them, it finally feels like something could be stirred up in Week 10. Head coach Mike Tomlin alluded to one change, but there are more coming, and across both sides of the football.

The locker room and practice have given pretty good insight as to what we should expect against the New Orleans Saints. And it finally feels like real change is upon the Steelers - to some degree.

Find great deals on Steelers tickets from SI Tickets HERE

Make sure you bookmark All Steelers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

Jaylen Warren Ready for Bigger Role in Steelers Backfield

Steelers Dealing With Five Injuries Early in Week 10

Steelers Considering Jaylen Warren as Feature Back

Kevin Dotson Now Qualifies for Pay Increase Next Season

Damontae Kazee Injury Worse Than Believed, Expects to Return this Week

Steelers Next Offensive Coordinator Might Have Just Hit the Market