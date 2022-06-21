Steelers WR Chase Claypool Drops Three News Bombs
The Pittsburgh Steelers are making headlines this summer about their quarterback competition, the growth of Najee Harris and the addition of some top rookie wide receivers. But this time, Chase Claypool stole the show.
Claypool discussed a number of things during his appearance on I AM ATHLETE. From Ben Roethlisberger's retirement to being a top-three wide receiver in the NFL, Claypool hit everything.
People had issues with a lot, but truthfully, nothing was said that shouldn't have been.
