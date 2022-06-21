Skip to main content

Steelers WR Chase Claypool Drops Three News Bombs

The Pittsburgh Steelers wideout said everything he should've.

The Pittsburgh Steelers are making headlines this summer about their quarterback competition, the growth of Najee Harris and the addition of some top rookie wide receivers. But this time, Chase Claypool stole the show. 

Claypool discussed a number of things during his appearance on I AM ATHLETE. From Ben Roethlisberger's retirement to being a top-three wide receiver in the NFL, Claypool hit everything. 

People had issues with a lot, but truthfully, nothing was said that shouldn't have been. 

Listen to Steelers To-Go above and follow on YouTube, iTunes, Spotify, or wherever you get your podcasts.

Make sure you bookmark All Steelers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

Larry Ogunjobi Visiting Steelers

Chase Claypool Says He Could've Prevented Dwayne Haskins' Death

Chase Claypool: Everyone Said Ben Roethlisberger Should've Retired After 2020

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Steelers WR Predicts Major Year for Himself, Team

Six Steelers Breakout Canadidates

Two New Developments Hit Steelers QB Battle

Steelers Named Landing Spot for Cowboys LT Tyron Smith

Free Agent RB David Johnson Open to Joining Steelers

Diontae Johnson is Not Steelers Next Contract. This is Who is

Steelers Holding 'Fake' Quarterback Competition

Steelers 53-Man Roster Prediction: One More Signing on the Way

Panthers Moving Quick to Trade for Baker Mayfield

Steelers Rumored to Move Diontae Johnson's Position

In This Article (1)

Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers

USATSI_18556966_168388034_lowres
News

20 of 24 Lawsuits Against Deshaun Watson Settled

By Noah Strackbein4 minutes ago
USATSI_17511570_168388034_lowres
News

Free Agent DL Larry Ogunjobi Visiting Steelers

By Noah Strackbein1 hour ago
USATSI_16665686_168388034_lowres
AllSteelers+

This is Why Steelers Feel Good About Chase Claypool Talking

By Noah Strackbein2 hours ago
USATSI_16845435_168388034_lowres
News

Steelers WR Predicts Major Year for Himself and Team

By Noah Strackbein3 hours ago
USATSI_17210539_168388034_lowres
News

Chase Claypool Says He's a Top Three WR in NFL

By Noah Strackbein20 hours ago
278145568_351226477033299_5523153385596772332_n
News

Chase Claypool Says He Could've Stopped Dwayne Haskins Death

By Noah Strackbein20 hours ago
USATSI_16928888_168388034_lowres
News

Chase Claypool: Everyone Was Saying Ben Roethlisberger Should've Retired After 2020

By Noah Strackbein21 hours ago
USATSI_18359759_168388034_lowres
Podcasts

Two New Developments Hit Steelers QB Battle

By Noah StrackbeinJun 20, 2022