    • November 6, 2021
    Steelers vs. Bears Preview: Defense Could Dominate on Monday Night

    Monday Night Football could be an electric event for the Pittsburgh Steelers defense.
    The Pittsburgh Steelers offense has had plenty of attention this season, but on Monday night against the Chicago Bears, it'll be the defense who shines. 

    Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger added a third injury to his list of ailments this season. Is it a concern for Monday night? 

    This is the first time Mike Tomlin and the Steelers defense get a look at rookie Justin Fields. There's plenty of potential for Fields in the future but this week is a little different. Find out why the Pittsburgh defense could have a field day against Fields. 

    Listen to All Steelers Talk above and follow on YouTube, iTunes, Spotify, Podbean or wherever you get your podcasts.

    Make sure you bookmark All Steelers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

