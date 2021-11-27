Steelers vs. Bengals Preview: What's New? What Changes?

Will things be different when the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cincinnati Bengals meet the second time?

Can the Pittsburgh Steelers pull out a win over the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 12?

What will be different in the second time around when the Steelers face the Bengals? Can Joe Burrow and company have the same success or is it destined Pittsburgh finds a way to stop them?

Who's the bigger x-factor for the Steelers this week, T.J. Watt or Minkah Fitzpatrick? And who's the bigger worry, Joe Mixon or Burrow?

And find out what All Steelers Talk sees when they check out the film. And why it could mean Najee Harris is in for a big game.

