Steelers Concerning WR Situation

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers have two wide receiver concerns on their hands, but the good news is both will be solved - hopefully.

It's not just Diontae Johnson, and it's not just George Pickens. Both, however, are feeding off each other. Both are also causing issues with the fanbase when it comes to handling these concerns.

But again, they'll get solved. Maybe not today, but by next season, both will be in the past.

What about this season, though? Is it still alive? While the playoffs look like a real dream right now, not everyone feels it'll happen. And how the Steelers miss the postseason is going to be the most shocking thing you'll hear all week.

Find great deals on Steelers tickets from SI Tickets HERE

Make sure you bookmark All Steelers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

Mike Tomlin Blasts Critics of George Pickens

Former Steelers WR Antonio Brown Still on Run from Police

T.J. Watt 'Pretty Beat Up' After Falcons Game



George Pickens Clearly Frustrated With Steelers Offense

Steelers Who Need to Finish Season Strong