Skip to main content

Steelers Concerning WR Situation

Two different concerns for the Pittsburgh Steelers, both equally as troubling - and fixable.

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers have two wide receiver concerns on their hands, but the good news is both will be solved - hopefully. 

It's not just Diontae Johnson, and it's not just George Pickens. Both, however, are feeding off each other. Both are also causing issues with the fanbase when it comes to handling these concerns. 

But again, they'll get solved. Maybe not today, but by next season, both will be in the past. 

What about this season, though? Is it still alive? While the playoffs look like a real dream right now, not everyone feels it'll happen. And how the Steelers miss the postseason is going to be the most shocking thing you'll hear all week. 

Find great deals on Steelers tickets from SI Tickets HERE

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Make sure you bookmark All Steelers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

Mike Tomlin Blasts Critics of George Pickens

Former Steelers WR Antonio Brown Still on Run from Police

T.J. Watt 'Pretty Beat Up' After Falcons Game

George Pickens Clearly Frustrated With Steelers Offense

Steelers Who Need to Finish Season Strong

In This Article (1)

Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers

Steelers mock 1.0 (1180 × 750 px) (14)
Podcasts

What Mike Tomlin Really Said About George Pickens

By Noah Strackbein
USATSI_19427004_168388034_lowres (1)
News

Mike Tomlin Blasts Critics of George Pickens' Attitude

By Noah Strackbein
USATSI_19246039_168388034_lowres
News

Chris Boswell, William Jackson Could Return for Steelers This Week

By Stephen Thompson
USATSI_19373851_168388034_lowres
News

Steelers Dealing With Number of Injuries to Start Ravens Week

By Noah Strackbein
USATSI_19521194_168388034_lowres
News

Cam Heyward Named Steelers Walter Payton Nominee

By Noah Strackbein
USATSI_17251222_168388034_lowres
AllSteelers+

The Mind-Boggling Good, Bad and Ugly of the Diontae Johnson Experience

By Derrick Bell
USATSI_19188674_168388034_lowres
Podcasts

Steelers Are Going to Pull Off the Impossible

By Noah Strackbein
USATSI_19562131_168388034_lowres
News

Steelers Will Avoid Lamar Jackson This Week

By Stephen Thompson