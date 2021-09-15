September 15, 2021
AllSteelers Talks: Steelers Have Two Major Concerns vs. Raiders

Week 2 doesn't get any easier for the Pittsburgh Steelers.
The Pittsburgh Steelers left Buffalo with a win and now head back to Heinz Field to host the Las Vegas Raiders for what'll be another difficult matchup. 

Alejandro Villanueva had a pretty rough season debut for the Baltimore Ravens. While Steelers fan might have enjoyed watching the right tackle struggle on the field, alarms went off at some point. Why? Because the player who was beating Villanueva off the edge - Maxx Crosby - is now set to face Chuks Okorafor in Week 2.

On the other side of the ball, Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin compared Raiders tight end Darren Waller to Chase Claypool. Even with one of the league's best defenses, do the Steelers have options to cover Waller?

How confident are you in the Steelers defense after Week 1? This team probably shouldn't have won against the Bills, but they did, and it was all because of the group stopping Josh Allen and company.

Find AllSteelers Talk clips and updates on YouTube and Twitter.

