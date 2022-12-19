Steelers Should Consider Starting Mitch Trubisky Again

The Pittsburgh Steelers have too much on the line to risk anything this late in the season.

PITTSBURGH -- By no means should the Pittsburgh Steelers start a quarterback controversy, and by no means should they hurt the confidence of Kenny Pickett, bu they should consider starting Mitch Trubisk for another week.

With the playoffs looming and each game carrying the weight of the season, the Steelers don't have time to mess around. Right now, each week is about winning, and that could mean not taking a risk on a rookie in Week 16.

Christmas Eve against the Las Vegas Raiders has a ton on the line. The Steelers need to address Pickett's health before anything, but if the cards aren't right, there's reason to keep Trubisky as the starter.

Don't start drama, but if the Steelers are focused on playing it safe, Pickett's health starting today needs to play a major role in their quarterback decision.

