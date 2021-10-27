    • October 27, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    GM ReportNewsPodcastsAll Steelers+SI TIXSI.com
    Search
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Do Steelers Cut Benny Snell Jr. This Week?

    Mike Tomlin is a legend, Baker Mayfield or Case Keenum and Benny Snell Jr. might be the Pittsburgh Steelers next cut.
    Author:
    and

    The Pittsburgh Steelers will get Anthony McFarland back from Injured Reserve this week, but that means someone has to be cut. That someone might be Benny Snell Jr. 

    Mike Tomlin didn't just deny the USC head coaching rumors but he body slammed anyone who continues to talk about them. His response is a must-watch. 

    Plus, Zach Banner will work his way back into the offensive line this week but does it mean he'll start? And are the Cleveland Browns better without Baker Mayfield?

    Listen to All Steelers Talk above and follow on YouTube, iTunes, Spotify, Podbean or wherever you get your podcasts.

    Read More

    Make sure you bookmark All Steelers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

    You May Also Like:

    Steelers to Work Zach Banner Back Into O-Line

    Mike Tomlin Responds to USC Rumors

    Tomlin Gives Good News on Steelers Week 8 Injury Report

    NFL Network Predicts Trade of Steelers Veteran

    Baker Mayfield Could Miss Steelers-Browns Game

    USATSI_13849043_168388034_lowres
    Podcasts

    Do Steelers Cut Benny Snell Jr. This Week?

    43 seconds ago
    USATSI_13648495_168388034_lowres (1)
    News

    Steelers to Work Zach Banner Into Offensive Line Rotation

    15 hours ago
    USATSI_16635823_168388034_lowres (2)
    News

    Mike Tomlin Responds to USC Rumors

    18 hours ago
    USATSI_13853006_168388034_lowres
    News

    Mike Tomlin Gives Good News on Steelers Injury Report

    18 hours ago
    USATSI_16767384_168388034_lowres
    News

    NFL Network Names Steelers Veteran in Potential Trade

    21 hours ago
    USATSI_16604917_168388034_lowres
    News

    Carson Palmer Names Mike Tomlin as Front-Runner for USC

    Oct 25, 2021
    T.J. Watt (29)
    News

    Eric Ebron Talks Steelers-Browns Week 8 Showdown

    Oct 25, 2021
    USATSI_16977783_168388034_lowres
    News

    Browns QB Baker Mayfield Could Miss Steelers Game

    Oct 25, 2021