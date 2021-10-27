Do Steelers Cut Benny Snell Jr. This Week?

Mike Tomlin is a legend, Baker Mayfield or Case Keenum and Benny Snell Jr. might be the Pittsburgh Steelers next cut.

The Pittsburgh Steelers will get Anthony McFarland back from Injured Reserve this week, but that means someone has to be cut. That someone might be Benny Snell Jr.

Mike Tomlin didn't just deny the USC head coaching rumors but he body slammed anyone who continues to talk about them. His response is a must-watch.

Plus, Zach Banner will work his way back into the offensive line this week but does it mean he'll start? And are the Cleveland Browns better without Baker Mayfield?

Listen to All Steelers Talk above and follow on YouTube, iTunes, Spotify, Podbean or wherever you get your podcasts.

Make sure you bookmark All Steelers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

You May Also Like:

Steelers to Work Zach Banner Back Into O-Line

Mike Tomlin Responds to USC Rumors

Tomlin Gives Good News on Steelers Week 8 Injury Report

NFL Network Predicts Trade of Steelers Veteran

Baker Mayfield Could Miss Steelers-Browns Game