Steelers Defense Will Look Much Different After Bye Week

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers finished the toughest part of their schedule and now head out of the bye week and into Week 10 with a few pretty serious changes.

The expectation coming into Week 10 is that T.J. Watt and Damontae Kazee will be back on the field against the New Orleans Saints. Well, with the addition of William Jackson, that means things are going to change - and going to change pretty drastically.

It's very interesting to look ahead on how different this group will come out after the bye week compared to how they did going into to. And if the Steelers have anything to be excited about moving into the second half of their schedule, it's certainly this change.

