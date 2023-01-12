Steelers Draft Talk: Senior Bowl Offensive Studs

The Pittsburgh Steelers are set to make their first scouting stop on the way to the 2023 NFL Draft.

The Pittsburgh Steelers season is over which marks the beginning of NFL Draft season. For the next four months, the scouts and coaches are on the road to find the best draft class in 2023 - and their first stop is Mobile, Alabama.

The Steelers will send scouts and coaches to the Senior Bowl to evaluate some of college football's top talent. Last year, Mike Tomlin, Matt Canada, Teryl Austin and Kevin Colbert all made the trip, and with the 18th pick in the draft, you could expect they send the house again this winter.

The Steelers will be looking at a number of offensive positions at the senior bowl, including wide receiver, offensive line, tight end and possibly backup quarterback. Luckily, these rosters offer plenty of talent at all those positions.

We're moving in quickly on the annual trip down south for the Steelers. And for the first time this offseason, it's time to dive into who they can be watching during their first scouting stop.

