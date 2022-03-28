Skip to main content

All Steelers' Noah Strackbein Talks Drafting QB, Terrell Edmunds Return With Locked on Steelers

Are the Pittsburgh Steelers out on Tyrann Mathieu? Plus, QB talk.

All Steelers publisher Noah Strackbein joined Locked on Steelers to discuss the team's current NFL Draft status and if the Tyrann Mathieu rumors are dead.

After Pittsburgh Steelers general manager Kevin Colbert spoke at the NFL's annual Owners Meetings, it sure seemed as if the team wasn't interested in Mathieu. The three-time First-Team All-Pro is still a free agent, but could be out of the Steelers' price range at this point. 

Does that mean a Terrell Edmunds return is imminent?

And is a quarterback in the first round a guarantee for the Steelers? At this point, they've all but said yes to that question, but which QB is going to land in Pittsburgh? 

Noah and Locked on Steelers host Chris Carter discuss that, plus a number of Steelers topics from Kendrick Green to late-round options in the draft. 

Check out the whole episode here:

