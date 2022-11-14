Steelers Did What They've Wanted To All Season Long

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers finally found the magic formula. It took 10 weeks, nine games and a few players returning from Injured Reserve, but in their win over the New Orleans Saints, everything was clicking.

Is there concern in Kenny Pickett's play and can this keep up? That seems to be the only two questions leaving the game in Week 10. Both answers are positive, and anyone looking at this as a negative isn't seeing the season for what it is.

Now, how far can they carry this success? Is 2022 still open for business? And how boomin' can business get?

The answer, right now at least, is probably what you'd like to hear.

Find great deals on Steelers tickets from SI Tickets HERE

Make sure you bookmark All Steelers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

T.J. Watt's Return Fueled By Intense Steelers Crowd

Kenny Pickett Not Worried About Ankle Injury Holding Him Back

Mike Tomlin Owns Wins Over All 31 NFL Teams

Steelers Kept Myles Jack Sidelined as Precaution

Minkah Fitzpatrick at Game Despite Surgery

