AllSteelers Talk: What to Expect From T.J. Watt's Contract Extension
The Pittsburgh Steelers opened training camp with plenty to accomplish. Between learning their new players, competition battles and T.J. Watt's contract extension, it's been a busy week.
The Steelers have ideas at who they want starting at nickelback and center this season, but with injuries arising early, it's still a very open competition.
Head coach Mike Tomlin has some insight on who holds the upper hand, but what did Week 1 teach us?
Can Melvin Ingram start over Alex Highsmith? The two outside linebackers spot to the media and had plenty to say about their newly-formed competition battle.
What should you expect from the two of them and T.J. Watt?
Is T.J. Watt getting a contract extension this offseason? Here's what we know and what to expect before Week 1.
