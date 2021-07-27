Sports Illustrated home
AllSteelers Talk: What to Expect From T.J. Watt's Contract Extension

Training camp battles, contract extensions and injuries. What a week for the Pittsburgh Steelers.
The Pittsburgh Steelers opened training camp with plenty to accomplish. Between learning their new players, competition battles and T.J. Watt's contract extension, it's been a busy week. 

The Steelers have ideas at who they want starting at nickelback and center this season, but with injuries arising early, it's still a very open competition. 

Head coach Mike Tomlin has some insight on who holds the upper hand, but what did Week 1 teach us?

Can Melvin Ingram start over Alex Highsmith? The two outside linebackers spot to the media and had plenty to say about their newly-formed competition battle. 

What should you expect from the two of them and T.J. Watt?

Is T.J. Watt getting a contract extension this offseason? Here's what we know and what to expect before Week 1.

Find AllSteelers Talk clips and updates on YouTube and Twitter.

