The Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback competition has a lot of rumors floating around. Many have everyone thinking this isn't what we believed it was going to be. Maybe it's not, but maybe it just seems to be explained.

Is this a real competition? How much of a lead does Mitch Trubisky hold? How close is Mason Rudolph to winning the job or being traded? And is Kenny Pickett or Chris Oladokun even involved?

There's answers to everything. It just needs to be talked out.

Listen to Steelers To-Go above and follow on YouTube, iTunes, Spotify, or wherever you get your podcasts.

Make sure you bookmark All Steelers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

Chris Oladokun's Place in QB Competition

Steelers 53-Man Roster Prediction: One More Signing on the Way

Cleveland Community Has Supported Deshaun Watson

Diontae Johnson Better Than Minkah Fitzpatrick?

Panthers Moving Quick to Trade for Baker Mayfield

Steelers Rumored to Move Diontae Johnson's Position

JuJu Smith-Schuster's Future Return to Steelers is Complicated

Four Edge Rushers Steelers Can Add This Summer

10 Players Who Impressed at Steelers Mini Camp