Steelers To-Go: 'Fake' Quarterback Competition

The Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback competition has sparked some serious rumors.

The Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback competition has a lot of rumors floating around. Many have everyone thinking this isn't what we believed it was going to be. Maybe it's not, but maybe it just seems to be explained. 

Is this a real competition? How much of a lead does Mitch Trubisky hold? How close is Mason Rudolph to winning the job or being traded? And is Kenny Pickett or Chris Oladokun even involved? 

There's answers to everything. It just needs to be talked out. 

Listen to Steelers To-Go above and follow on YouTube, iTunes, Spotify, or wherever you get your podcasts.

Chris Oladokun's Place in QB Competition

News

