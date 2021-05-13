AllSteelers Talk: Steelers Get No Favors in Regular Season Schedule
The Pittsburgh Steelers open the 2021 regular season against the Buffalo Bills and it doesn't get easier from there. What are the team's expectations after the release of the NFL released this year's schedule? Around The 412 hosts Zachary Smith and Tyler Weeks join the show to break down the Steelers' schedule.
Ben Roethlisberger takes a lot of heat from CBS Sports (and plenty others). Is it realistic the Steelers replace the franchise quarterback midseason? And why is there a lot of optimist left surrounding Pittsburgh.
Listen:
Watch:
0:23 - Ben Roethlisberger Gets No Love in 2021 QB Tiers
7:19 - What are Steelers Expectations This Season?
14:35 - Week 1 vs. Buffalo Bills
20:23 - Steelers Over/Under on Wins Opens at 8.5
24:50 - Steelers Schedule Overview
30:34 - Toughest QB Steelers Will Face This Season
33:51 - Steelers Toughest Stretch of Games in 2021
36:18 - Steelers Easiest Stretch of Games in 2021
39:18 - Steelers Record Prediction
43:34 - Smitty and Tyler Hot Takes
