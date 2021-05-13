Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
GM ReportNewsGame DayPodcastsAll Steelers+SI.com
Search

AllSteelers Talk: Steelers Get No Favors in Regular Season Schedule

The Pittsburgh Steelers' tough 2021 schedule didn't get any easier after their week-by-week opponents were revealed.
Author:
Publish date:

The Pittsburgh Steelers open the 2021 regular season against the Buffalo Bills and it doesn't get easier from there. What are the team's expectations after the release of the NFL released this year's schedule? Around The 412 hosts Zachary Smith and Tyler Weeks join the show to break down the Steelers' schedule. 

Ben Roethlisberger takes a lot of heat from CBS Sports (and plenty others). Is it realistic the Steelers replace the franchise quarterback midseason? And why is there a lot of optimist left surrounding Pittsburgh. 

Listen:

Watch:

0:23 - Ben Roethlisberger Gets No Love in 2021 QB Tiers

7:19 - What are Steelers Expectations This Season?

14:35 - Week 1 vs. Buffalo Bills

20:23 - Steelers Over/Under on Wins Opens at 8.5

24:50 - Steelers Schedule Overview

30:34 - Toughest QB Steelers Will Face This Season

33:51 - Steelers Toughest Stretch of Games in 2021

36:18 - Steelers Easiest Stretch of Games in 2021

39:18 - Steelers Record Prediction

43:34 - Smitty and Tyler Hot Takes

Follow AllSteelers on Twitter and YouTube for any AllSteelers Talk clips and updates.

USATSI_15179049_168388034_lowres
GM Report

Predicting Steelers Best/Worst Possible Record in 2021

USATSI_11263045_168388034_lowres
Podcasts

Steelers Get No Favors in Regular Season Schedule

USATSI_15312803_168388034_lowres
News

Steelers 2021 Regular Season Schedule

USATSI_15418797_168388034_lowres
News

Steelers Will Host Bears on Monday Night

USATSI_15419534_168388034_lowres (1)
News

CBS Sports 'Could See' Steelers Experimenting With New QB Midseason

USATSI_15312744_168388034_lowres (1)
News

Steelers Open 2021 Regular Season at Bills

Heinz Field
GM Report

Two Simple Wishes for Steelers Ahead of NFL Schedule Reveal

USATSI_14932383_168388034_lowres
News

Steelers' JuJu Smith-Schuster Responds to Al Villanueva's TikTok Comments