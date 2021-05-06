AllSteelers Talk: Did Steelers Fix Enough Problems in NFL Draft? Is Al Villanueva a Villain?

Alejandro Villanueva takes jabs at the Pittsburgh Steelers and his former teammates. Is the run game fixed in Pittsburgh? What to expect from the 2021 NFL Draft class.

On this week's episode of AllSteelers talk, Noah Strackbein and Donnie Druin tackle what has been an undeniably wild week for the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Alejandro Villanueva was sent packing this offseason, and now has a new team - the Baltimore Ravens. The former Steelers offensive tackle didn't hold back on his first interview as a member of Ravens, taking some sly shots at his former team and teammates.

Will the former Steelers' left tackle eat crow when the Ravens play Pittsburgh twice a season? And how exactly are both the Steelers and Ravens benefitting from Al's presence in Baltimore?

The Steelers had quite the 2021 NFL Draft, starting with their first-round pick Najee Harris. While Harris was an extremely popular pick to the Steelers beforehand, the rest of the draft sent many Steelers fans on a rollercoaster ride. Picks such as tight end Pat Freiermuth and Isaiahh Loudermilk were certainly unexpected selections, while guys such as Quincy Roche and Kendrick Green could easily be considered steals.

At the end of the day, how successful were the Steelers in getting their optimal draft haul? Can any outside of Harris start in 2021? And with the team signing a slew of undrafted rookie free agents, are any capable of making the roster?

All this and more in this week's episode of AllSteelers Talk.

