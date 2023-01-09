Steelers Found Franchise QB, Offensive Coordinator

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers season didn't end with a playoff run but it was a win. Finishing 9-8 with plenty of questions answered late in the season, this year wasn't a loss, and the Steelers have a lot of optimism moving forward.

The two biggest questions this season were answered late. The Steelers have themselves a franchise quarterback - at least for now. Now, it's about deciding who's going to be his offensive coordinator, which isn't guaranteed to be someone other than Matt Canada.

Meanwhile, one defensive star says he might not be back. The Steelers need to keep him, because, without him, this team isn't the same - and it might crumble.

The season is over but gearing up for next year's run starts right now. The Steelers' offseason is going to be exciting.

