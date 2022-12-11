PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers offense has taken a lot of criticism this season, but every time someone points out what's wrong, that part of the group seems to be fixed.

This week, what everyone is talking about is George Pickens and what happened when he didn't get enough targets against the Atlanta Falcons. So, you can only imagine what's going to happen when they fix that.

"I'd rather say woah than sick 'em." Mike Tomlin wasn't worried at all about his rookie wideout.

This week, it's going to be a new narrative about George Pickens. It'll be another week talking about the rookie, but after Week 14, what we're talking about is going to be different.

