George Pickens is NFL's Next Star WR

The Pittsburgh Steelers got a steal with the 52nd pick in the NFL Draft, selecting George Pickens.

Maybe it was his ACL injury in college or some attitude issues people like to make bigger than they are, but whatever the reason was for 32 teams to pass up on the George product, Pittsburgh is thrilled. Not only did they draft their next offensive weapon, but they added the NFL's next star wide receiver.

Pickens is already showing everything we talked about. There was a reason to slow down praise during OTAs and mini camp, but here in Latrobe, there's nothing to shy away from - George Pickens has superstar play in him.

