George Pickens is NFL's Next Star WR

The Pittsburgh Steelers found a steal with George Pickens.

The Pittsburgh Steelers got a steal with the 52nd pick in the NFL Draft, selecting George Pickens. 

Maybe it was his ACL injury in college or some attitude issues people like to make bigger than they are, but whatever the reason was for 32 teams to pass up on the George product, Pittsburgh is thrilled. Not only did they draft their next offensive weapon, but they added the NFL's next star wide receiver. 

Pickens is already showing everything we talked about. There was a reason to slow down praise during OTAs and mini camp, but here in Latrobe, there's nothing to shy away from - George Pickens has superstar play in him. 

Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers

Steelers Waive Ulysees Gilbert for New OLB

By Noah Strackbein14 hours ago
Steelers Camp Takeaways: George Pickens Makes Best Play of Camp

By Noah Strackbein17 hours ago
Steelers QB Camp Notebook: Pickett Tops Rudolph in Electrifying Two-Minute

By Noah Strackbein18 hours ago
Steelers Continue Adding to Training Camp Injuries

By Noah Strackbein18 hours ago
Roquan Smith Becomes Available for Steelers

By Noah Strackbein18 hours ago
Steelers Training Camp Recap: Pickett's Mishaps, Warren's Opportunity

By Noah Strackbein and Donnie Druin23 hours ago
Steelers Camp Takeaways: Jaylen Warren, James Pierre Fight for MVP

By Noah StrackbeinAug 9, 2022 4:36 PM EDT
Steelers Add Another to Training Camp Injury Report

By Stephen ThompsonAug 9, 2022 4:18 PM EDT