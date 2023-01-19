Steelers Give It All Away With Matt Canada Decision

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers told us a lot by keeping Matt Canada as their offensive coordinator. This goes much deeper than who's calling plays, and the decision to stick with their current OC means they already have a plan in place for the entire 2023 offseason.

This could have been the year of fine-tuning all the parts the Steelers needed to work on. Instead, it'll be another tryout year where Pittsburgh believes they can finally see what this team has and then go from there.

In the eyes of Mike Tomlin and the organization, this team has enough to make a run for the Super Bowl. Is that true, or is this another flaw of Tomlin's when it comes to building a staff?

Winning or losing will happen in the fall, but for right now, the decision on Canada leaves us with plenty of interpretation for the remainder of the offseason.

The Steelers have given away their plans for this offensive roster.

