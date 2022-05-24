Skip to main content

Steelers To-Go: Who We’re Watching at OTAs

The Pittsburgh Steelers kick off OTAs, and there's five names we should keep an eye on.

Pittsburgh Steelers OTAs is finally here, and with them come plenty of questions. While Stephon Tuitt and Diontae Johnson's presence are certainly something to keep an eye on, these five names are the players I'm watching in South Side this week. 

