Steelers Who Are Impressing at Training Camp

The Pittsburgh Steelers put pads on and a lot changed.

The Pittsburgh Steelers put on the pads, and for the first time, we saw what really changed about this team. 

Not everyone impressed, but those who did have our eye for the remainder of training camp. Those who didn't, well, might be opening the door for some change on the roster. 

Noah Strackbein is joined by Steelers Now analyst Nick Farabaugh to break down what we saw during the opening practice of Week 2 here at Saint Vincent College. 

