Steelers Interested in Baker Mayfield, What's Next for Pittsburgh?

The Pittsburgh Steelers are all over quarterback headlines again.

The Pittsburgh Steelers are reportedly waiting for the Cleveland Browns to release Baker Mayfield. Meanwhile, Mike Tomlin and Kevin Colbert are making headlines at Malik Willis' Pro Day. And this team still has no safety. 

The Steelers are reportedly interested in signing Cleveland Browns QB Baker Mayfield. And right now, no one is calling about trades. 

Tomlin and Colbert are in the middle of QB Pro Day Week. After attending Kenny Pickett's and Malik Willis, there's plenty of news and reactions to talk about. Would they trade up? 

And what's next for the Steelers? They still don't have a safety. Is Tyrann Mathieu hope growing stronger or shrinking?

