AllSteelers Talk: James Washington Sounds Like He Requested a Trade

James Washington giving away all the secrets, the Pittsburgh Steelers freeing up cap space and some changes at cornerback.

James Washington didn't deny requesting a trade from the Pittsburgh Steelers. Truthfully, it sounded like he most definitely did - and no one can blame him.

The Steelers cleared roughly $6 million in cap space by restructuring Stephon Tuitt's contract. This has to mean something, right? Well, here's what it might mean.

Washington sure sounds like he wants out of Pittsburgh. Maybe not because he dislikes the Steelers, but because he deserves better. Is he on his way out, though? That's the question.

A change at cornerback? The Steelers switched up their starting three this week, and it could be their best option moving forward.

Find AllSteelers Talk clips and updates on YouTube and Twitter.

You May Also Like:

Steelers Test Change at Cornerback

3 Free Agents Steelers Can Still Target

Steelers Make First-Round of Roster Cuts

Chase Claypool Leaves Practice With Lower-Body Injury

Steelers to Require Face Masks During Preseason Home-Opener

Steelers Clear $6 Million in Cap Space by Converting Tuitt's Contract

Predicting Steelers First Round of Roster Cuts

Minkah Fitzpatrick Isn't Pleased With NFL Top 100 Ranking

Photo Gallery: Joe Schobert's First Practice With Steelers

Meet Steelers New LB Joe Schobert: Q&A