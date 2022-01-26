Skip to main content
Player(s)
JuJu Smith-Schuster
Team(s)
Pittsburgh Steelers, Kansas City Chiefs

JuJu Smith-Schuster to the Chiefs? Here's What We Know

Are the Pittsburgh Steelers going to lose their star wideout?

Let the offseason rumor mill begin, starting with JuJu Smith-Schuster leaving the Pittsburgh Steelers for the Kansas City Chiefs. 

Apparently, Smith-Schuster has expressed interest in joining Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs this offseason over the Steelers. Is it true? This is what we know so far. 

The Steelers add more candidates to their defensive coordinator search, but will any get the job over Teryl Austin or is Pittsburgh simply making it look good before they promote him? 

And let's answer some NFL Draft questions. The latest mock drafts have the Steelers headed in two different directions, but what one makes the most sense? 

Make sure you bookmark All Steelers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

