AllSteelers Talk: What's Up With JuJu Smith-Schuster Not Practicing?

Injuries? JuJu Smith-Schuster has been a very limited participant through Pittsburgh Steelers OTAs and minicamp.

The Pittsburgh Steelers are in the midst of minicamp and there is plenty standing out. From the good, to the bad, to the no-shows, headlines are everywhere at Heinz Field.

The biggest standout at minicamp so far might not see much of the field in 2021. It's an unusual circumstance for the Steelers defense, but one that might give them their best option in the secondary. See who's impressing more than anyone on the field.

JuJu Smith-Schuster hasn't seen much playing time this offseason. Is it a concern for the Steelers on the injury front, or is a contract year hindering the on-field decisions of the star receiver?

And where does Smith-Schuster play this season? He's made it clear he'd like to expand his role, but does it work? Here's what we know and what we expect.

A punter in the seventh-round doesn't usually gain much attention, but Pressley Harvin III is a star in Pittsburgh. Is it safe to assume he's won the job over Jordan Berry?

Find AllSteelers Talk clips and updates on YouTube and Twitter.

Noah Strackbein is a Publisher with AllSteelers. Follow Noah on Twitter @NoahStrack, and AllSteelers @si_steelers.

