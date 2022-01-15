Steelers vs. Chiefs Preview: The Ben Factor

Skip to main content
Steelers vs. Chiefs Preview: The Ben Roethlisberger Factor

There's a reason the Pittsburgh Steelers are where they are.

The Pittsburgh Steelers have their hands full against the Kansas City Chiefs in the Wildcard round, but maybe it isn't the black and gold who are nervous heading into the weekend. 

Dive into the Travis Kelce impact, JuJu Smith-Schuster's return and how the Steelers defense can slow down Patrick Mahomes. 

Maybe with a little help from Devin Bush... 

And the Ben Roethlisberger factor. There's a reason the Steelers are where they are, and maybe it's time to start thinking about that. No one's disappointed if Pittsburgh loses, but everyone is talking if Kansas City does. 

What does the rest of the team have to do to put their Hall of Fame quarterback in position to pull off the impossible - again? 

