Steelers and Chiefs COVID-19 Outbreak

The Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Kansas City Chiefs matchup is now in question.

The Pittsburgh Steelers and Kansas City Chiefs continue to see spike in COVID-19 cases, bringing up a handful of questions for this weekend's game.

Both teams are currently dealing with increased numbers of positive COVID-19 cases. More-so the Chiefs, who's list is now over 10 players, but it appears the Steelers are coming late - and fast - to the party.

There are now questions regarding when this game will be played and how big this outbreak needs to get before the NFL takes action. Find out all the answers to this weekend's matchup.

Oh, and Chase Claypool did get benched - like we predicted. Find out why.

