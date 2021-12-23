Skip to main content
    •
    December 23, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Steelers and Chiefs COVID-19 Outbreak

    The Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Kansas City Chiefs matchup is now in question.
    Author:
    and

    The Pittsburgh Steelers and Kansas City Chiefs continue to see spike in COVID-19 cases, bringing up a handful of questions for this weekend's game. 

    Both teams are currently dealing with increased numbers of positive COVID-19 cases. More-so the Chiefs, who's list is now over 10 players, but it appears the Steelers are coming late - and fast - to the party. 

    There are now questions regarding when this game will be played and how big this outbreak needs to get before the NFL takes action. Find out all the answers to this weekend's matchup.

    Oh, and Chase Claypool did get benched - like we predicted. Find out why. 

    Listen to All Steelers Talk above and follow on YouTube, iTunes, Spotify, Podbean or wherever you get your podcasts.

    Read More

    Make sure you bookmark All Steelers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

    Najee Harris Hitting Rookie Wall

    Two Steelers Named to Pro Bowl

    Steelers First Injury Report of Week 16 vs. Chiefs

    It's Time to Veer Away From Kenny Pickett to Steelers Talk

    Diving Into Steelers *Very Real* Playoff Push

    Ben Roethlisberger Makes Wager With 'Mean' Joe Greene

    USATSI_17393552_168388034_lowres
    Podcasts

    Steelers and Chiefs COVID-19 Outbreak

    1 minute ago
    USATSI_17385342_168388034_lowres
    AllSteelers+

    Volume, Poor Blocking Contributing to Najee Harris Hitting Rookie Wall

    7 minutes ago
    USATSI_17386096_168388034_lowres (1)
    News

    Two Steelers Named to 2022 NFL Pro Bowl

    11 hours ago
    USATSI_17393781_168388034_lowres
    News

    Steelers First Injury Report of Week 16 vs. Chiefs

    16 hours ago
    USATSI_17393770_168388034_lowres
    News

    Steelers Place Devin Bush on COVID-19 List

    19 hours ago
    USATSI_17393929_168388034_lowres
    News

    Report: Oregon Targeting Steelers O-Line Coach

    19 hours ago
    USATSI_17184614_168388034_lowres
    News

    Good News: Steelers Donate Nearly $30K to At-Risk Kids and Their Families

    19 hours ago
    USATSI_13648495_168388034_lowres (3)
    News

    Steelers Place Two Players on COVID-19 List

    21 hours ago