    December 24, 2021
    Steelers vs. Chiefs Preview: With or Without Stars on COVID-19 List

    Find out what changes come if the Pittsburgh Steelers and Kansas City Chiefs play without some big names.
    Both the Pittsburgh Steelers and Kansas City Chiefs have big names on their Reserve/COVID-19 list. So, it's time to start diving into what this game could look like with, or without, some pretty big names. 

    The Chiefs could be without Travis Kelce and Tyreek Hill in Week 16. Who do the Steelers need to worry about without them on the field? And find out how much their offense changes without their two biggest threats. 

    On the offensive side of the ball, the Steelers need to take advantage of one weakness the Chiefs present. If they do, good things could happen. 

