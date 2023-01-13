Steelers QB Kenny Pickett Getting Zero Praise This Offseason

It's not about the awards Kenny Pickett won't get for the Pittsburgh Steelers.

PITTSBURGH -- Don't hold any expectation for Kenny Pickett to be picked for any awards of All-Rookie teams this offseason. Simply put, the Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback didn't earn any. It doesn't matter, though, because it wasn't about that in the first place.

What Pickett did this season wasn't about being the best rookie on the field or competing with the others drafted with him to be the best immediate QB on the field. The Steelers would've started him from the jump if they wanted that to be their plan.

What Pickett did instead of set something up that's way bigger than this season. Something the Steelers knew was coming since the moment they drafted him.

It's not about awards as a rookie for Kenny Pickett. It's about what comes next for the Steelers.

Make sure you bookmark All Steelers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

Report: Still High Chance Steelers Fire Matt Canada

Steelers Rookie Stock Change

Steelers Have Easy Decision at ILB

What Diontae Johnson's Cryptic Tweet Meant

Three Free Agents Steelers Must Re-Sign

Steelers Who Are On Their Way Out

