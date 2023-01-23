Steelers QB Kenny Pickett Headed Down Joe Burrow Path

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers felt the ups and downs of a rookie quarterback, but in the NFL, that's a normal occurrence. It's rare when someone steps onto the scene and takes off, and it's almost welcomed when they struggle at first.

There are a lot of superstar quarterbacks in the NFL right now, but if you had to be any of them, Joe Burrow is pretty high on that list. He and Patrick Mahomes may have moved into 1a 1b territory, with an unlikely third headed their way.

Being compared to Josh Allen or Dak Prescott is a good thing, but if Kenny Pickett is ready to be the next Joe Burrow - which he looks like he is - the Steelers are exactly where they wanted to be, and very much ahead of schedule on this soft rebuild.

Make sure you bookmark All Steelers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!



Tony Dungy Under Fire for Liter Box Tweet

JuJu Smith-Schuster Takes Jab at Steelers

Steelers Are Too Scared to Dream Big

NFL Insider Blasts Steelers OC Decision

Taylor Lewan Hints Interest in Joining Steelers



Kenny Pickett Spot on About Diontae Johnson, George Pickens