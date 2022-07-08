Kenny Pickett Redshirt Season, More Quarterback Stories
The Pittsburgh Steelers have a three-way battle for quarterback this offseason, but many believe Kenny Pickett could be the odd man out come the season. The first-round pick won't be traded, but he could spend the year on the bench.
And there's plenty of quarterback stories happening within the Steelers and AFC North. Time to dig into everything happening with the passers, including some Mason Rudolph confidence and Jacoby Brissett.
Listen to All Steelers Talk above and follow on YouTube, iTunes, Spotify, or wherever you get your podcasts.
