Skip to main content

Kenny Pickett Redshirt Season, More Quarterback Stories

There's plenty of noise around the Pittsburgh Steelers quarterbacks right now.

The Pittsburgh Steelers have a three-way battle for quarterback this offseason, but many believe Kenny Pickett could be the odd man out come the season. The first-round pick won't be traded, but he could spend the year on the bench. 

And there's plenty of quarterback stories happening within the Steelers and AFC North. Time to dig into everything happening with the passers, including some Mason Rudolph confidence and Jacoby Brissett. 

Listen to All Steelers Talk above and follow on YouTube, iTunes, Spotify, or wherever you get your podcasts.

Make sure you bookmark All Steelers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

Scroll to Continue

Read More

3 Headlines Steelers Still Have Yet to Make

Diontae Johnson Part of 'Firework' Trade Speculation

Barstool Sports Clowns Chase Claypool

Former Steelers LB Calls Out Kenny Pickett

Report: Deshaun Watson Will Never Play for Browns

Steelers Linked to Free Agent Cornerback

In This Article (1)

Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers

USATSI_11440648_168388034_lowres
News

Steelers' Art Rooney Jr., Buddy Parker Named Hall of Fame Semifinalists

By Noah Strackbein14 hours ago
USATSI_16769118_168388034_lowres
News

Ravens Re-Sign DE Justin Houston

By Noah Strackbein16 hours ago
Steelers mock 1.0 (1180 × 750 px) (6)
AllSteelers+

Answering 5 Questions About the Steelers

By Noah Strackbein19 hours ago
USATSI_18359752_168388034_lowres
News

Steelers Insider Expects Mason Rudolph to be Backup QB This Season

By Noah Strackbein21 hours ago
USATSI_17449049_168388034_lowres
AllSteelers+

3 Headlines Steelers Will Make Before Season

By Noah Strackbein22 hours ago
USATSI_16651776_168388034_lowres
News

Browns Trade Baker Mayfield to Panthers

By Noah StrackbeinJul 6, 2022
USATSI_16517753_168388034_lowres
News

Barstool Sports Clowns Steelers WR Chase Claypool

By Noah StrackbeinJul 6, 2022
USATSI_18503656_168388034_lowres
News

Report: Steelers Won't Offer Diontae Johnson $20 Million

By Noah StrackbeinJul 5, 2022