Kenny Pickett Might Save Matt Canada's Job

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers' season isn't over yet, and by the looks of it, the best part is ahead of them. So, how good can it get? And how good does it need to get for Matt Canada to remain with the team next season?

Coming off three games without a turnover, Kenny Pickett is finally looking like the quarterback of the future for the Steelers. He's now a part of the plan with Najee Harris, George Pickens, Pat Freiermuth and Diontae Johnson. The only remaining question mark is the offensive coordinator.

There was a reason to believe Canada wasn't leaving after the season before Pickett's development. Now, you add that into a rookie quarterback catching on, and it's a mix that the Steelers might like to see moving forward.

Pickett might not have saved Canada's job, but can he secure it?

