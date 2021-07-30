AllSteelers Talk: Steelers Key Players Aren't Participating at Training Camp

The Pittsburgh Steelers are still waiting on starters to make their training camp debuts.

The Pittsburgh Steelers are two weeks into training camp and we have yet to see names like T.J. Watt and Kevin Dotson.

Minkah Fitzpatrick's Madden 22 rating is nonsense. T.J. Watt's isn't much better.

The Steelers are working with a group of misfits on the offensive line, which was fine at first. Now, it's becoming concerning that Pittsburgh might have to turn to some of these names during game weeks.

Antoine Brooks Jr. is fighting hard to keep his starting job at nickelback. What have we seen from him so far at camp?

Injuries are pilling up and it's only Week 2. Some players head coach Mike Tomlin is very open about, others, we need to dig a little deeper.

Steelers general manager Kevin Colbert discussed the team's plans for T.J. Watt's contract negotiations and what they plan to do with their extra cap space.

