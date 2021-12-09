Skip to main content
    •
    December 9, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Updated:
    Original:

    What Steelers Must Do to Beat Vikings

    The best thing the Pittsburgh Steelers can do on offense and defense.
    Author:
    and

    The Pittsburgh Steelers look to keep their winning ways alive in Week 14 against the Minnesota Vikings. The big question is, what will it take to beat Kirk Cousins and company?

    Will the Vikings have some of their stars available? Here's what we know and what we expect about some of the biggest names on the Vikings' roster. 

    Is Pressley Harvin III being replaced? Remember, this is the Jordan Berry revenge game. And no, that's not why we believe Harvin could be on the hot seat. 

    What are the keys to victory over the Vikings? Find out what the Steelers need to do on offense and defense to walk away with a win. 

    And of course, All Steelers Talk's picks for Week 14. 

    Read More

    Listen to All Steelers Talk above and follow on YouTube, iTunes, Spotify, Podbean or wherever you get your podcasts.

    Make sure you bookmark All Steelers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

    Steelers Not On Russell Wilson's Radar

    Steelers Make Roster Moves Ahead of Vikings Game

    Film Room: Blitzburgh Returns to Put Steelers Back in AFC North Race

    Steelers Final Injury Report: Week 14 vs. Vikings

    Vikings Final Injury Report vs. Steelers

    USATSI_17251046_168388034_lowres
    News

    Ben Roethlisberger on the Verge of More Milestones

    1 minute ago
    USATSI_16929174_168388034_lowres (2)
    Podcasts

    What Steelers Must Do to Beat Vikings

    1 minute ago
    USATSI_17209544_168388034_lowres
    News

    Steelers Not On Russell Wilson's Radar

    37 minutes ago
    USATSI_15313479_168388034_lowres
    News

    Steelers Cut Two, Add Two to Practice Squad

    16 hours ago
    USATSI_17300809_168388034_lowres
    AllSteelers+

    Film Room: Blitzburgh Returns to Put Steelers Back in AFC North Race

    16 hours ago
    USATSI_17208281_168388034_lowres
    News

    Vikings Final Injury Report vs. Steelers

    18 hours ago
    USATSI_15313083_168388034_lowres
    News

    Steelers Final Injury Report: Week 14 vs. Vikings

    18 hours ago
    USATSI_11825226_168388034_lowres
    News

    Ravens OT Ja'Wuan James Returns to Practice

    18 hours ago