Are the Steelers Going to Land Deshaun Watson?
The Pittsburgh Steelers have reasons to be interested in Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson, but how true are the reports that they'll pursue him?
If the Steelers want to trade for Watson, they'll let him. Plus, there's a Brian Flores connection that is screaming for attention right now.
That being said, is it too high of a price? What are the risks? And can the Steelers make it happen - if they want to?
Plus, Bobby Wagner is a free agent and has interest from the Steelers. Is it an automatic no brainer to sign him? Not everyone believes so.
