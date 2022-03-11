Skip to main content
Player(s)
Deshaun Watson
Team(s)
Pittsburgh Steelers

Are the Steelers Going to Land Deshaun Watson?

The Houston Texans quarterback has a connection with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

The Pittsburgh Steelers have reasons to be interested in Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson, but how true are the reports that they'll pursue him? 

If the Steelers want to trade for Watson, they'll let him. Plus, there's a Brian Flores connection that is screaming for attention right now. 

That being said, is it too high of a price? What are the risks? And can the Steelers make it happen - if they want to?

Plus, Bobby Wagner is a free agent and has interest from the Steelers. Is it an automatic no brainer to sign him? Not everyone believes so. 

Listen to All Steelers Talk above and follow on YouTube, iTunes, Spotify, Podbean or wherever you get your podcasts.

