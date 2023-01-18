Steelers Let OC Decision Slip

The Pittsburgh Steelers may have already told the team who will be offensive coordinator next season.

PITTSBURGH -- Did the Pittsburgh Steelers already make a decision on offensive coordinator and just not tell the public? In this business, that's hard to believe, but the way they're talking seems like they know what's going to happen in 2023.

Matt Canada still isn't gone, but that doesn't mean he won't be. Right now, the backup plan seems to be Byron Leftwich, who could be the perfect candidate despite a bad season in 2022. In Pittsburgh, there's reason to believe he'll return to his true offensive coordinator form.

One Pro Bowl left tackle hints he's ready to join the Steelers. Is a veteran worth taking a risk on or will the Steelers let their pride stand in the way once again? Mike Tomlin is certainly thinking about it.

And a divorce in the AFC North isn't a bad thing for Pittsburgh, but they may want everything to work out with the Baltimore Ravens and Lamar Jackson.

Make sure you bookmark All Steelers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!



