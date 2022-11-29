Steelers (Long and Short Term) Future Looks Bright

INDIANAPOLIS -- The Pittsburgh Steelers have an offense? One that can win in clutch situations?

How far the Steelers have come since the bye week is hard to describe, but cannot be overlooked. Kenny Pickett looks like the guy, a player this team can build off of. For the first time, he's the future of Pittsburgh, and the future feels bright.

There's also a running game. Najee Harris has shined, and the backups joined him. Right now, the offensive line is the team's biggest unsung hero.

And what about the defense? It wasn't all good, but the Steelers found some answers they've needed for a while. Anytime you hold a team under 20 points you expect to win. Looking deeper, though, there were bigger victories.

