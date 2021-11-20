Steelers vs. Chargers Preview: Changes That Should Come in LA

The Pittsburgh Steelers have holes they can exploit against the Chargers.

The Pittsburgh Steelers aren't expected to walk out of SoFi Stadium winners, but the Los Angeles Chargers have plenty of weak spots that could be shown in this matchup.

Take a deep dive into both the offensive and defensive sides of the ball in LA and how the Steelers could exploit their weak spots. It won't be easy, but despite uncertainty at quarterback, Pittsburgh isn't dead.

Find out what the best game plan against the Chargers is and how some changes could be coming on defense in Week 11.

