    • November 19, 2021
    What Does a Mason Rudolph-Ben Roethlisberger Game Plan Look Like?

    The Pittsburgh Steelers are creating a plan for Mason Rudolph and Ben Roethlisberger at the same time.
    The Pittsburgh Steelers are hopeful Ben Roethlisberger can play this weekend but they're planning as if Mason Rudolph will start at quarterback. That has to change the game plan around, right?  

    What goes into a Rudolph game plan? The Steelers aren't just creating a plan for the backup but also one that Roethlisberger can step into without much problem. Find out what that could look like against the Chargers.

    There are reports that the Steelers have a few options for their next quarterback. Options are great, but what is the best direction to go after Big Ben?

    Antonio Brown finds himself with more accusations, this time involving his COVID-19 vaccination card. Find out what we know and whether or not this story adds up. 

    And of course, it's time for Week 11's picks and bet. Don't miss this week's Same Day Four Leg Parlay. 

    Listen to All Steelers Talk above and follow on YouTube, iTunes, Spotify, Podbean or wherever you get your podcasts.

