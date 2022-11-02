Steelers Send Clear Message at Trade Deadline

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers weren't messing around as the clock ticked toward zero on the 2022 trade deadline.

With a little over an hour to go, the Steelers made the move to send wide receiver Chase Claypool to the Chicago Bears in exchange for a second-round pick. Right now, they currently sit with the 4th, 36th and 44th picks in the 2023 NFL Draft.

Then, less than a half hour later, they finalized a trade with the Washington Commanders to receive cornerback William Jackson III.

From there, they sat back and began creating plans for now, and the future, with their new roster outlook.

The moves sent a clear message from general manager Omar Khan. One fans should be excited about. And even if this season is still alive to some, it doesn't mean you shouldn't always be looking at both now and then.

The trade deadline was a win for the Steelers. A win not many saw coming.

Find great deals on Steelers tickets from SI Tickets HERE

Make sure you bookmark All Steelers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

Chase Claypool Says Goodbye to Steelers Fans

Final Details Emerge on William Jackson Trade

Steelers Not Expecting to Change Coaching Staff Over Bye Week

If Steelers Fire Matt Canada, It Won't be Today



Former Steelers Player Calls for Firing of Matt Canada

Bill Cowher Calls Out Steelers Management of Kenny Pickett

