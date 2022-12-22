Steelers Might Have to Wait for Bigger Draft Picks
The Pittsburgh Steelers might have to wait a little longer for some of college football's biggest stars. With the constant change of the NCAA landscape, players are making easier decisions on their future - with a direct impact on teams like Pittsburgh.
With NIL money floating around, it's easier than it's ever been for a college football player to decide he's not ready for the NFL. It was never like this before, as players needed to decide on a mega paycheck or trying to grow their game for a higher draft stock.
Now, they can do both.
So, what does it mean for the NFL? Well, it means the Steelers are ahead of the curve by drafting players many consider to be "old" coming into the league.
Find great deals on Steelers tickets from SI Tickets HERE
Make sure you bookmark All Steelers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!
Mike Tomlin Discussed Franco Harris's 'Beautiful' Legacy the Day Before He Passed
Hall of Fame President Sends Heartfelt Message on Franco Harris
Star LT Could Become Available for Steelers Soon
Steelers Might Actually Make the Playoffs
Steelers Who Could, And Should Make the Pro Bowl
- Subscribe to the All Steelers YouTube Channel
- Follow All Steelers on Twitter: @si_steelers