Steelers Might Have to Wait for Bigger Draft Picks

The college landscape is changing, and so is the NFL Draft - and the way the Pittsburgh Steelers go about it.

The Pittsburgh Steelers might have to wait a little longer for some of college football's biggest stars. With the constant change of the NCAA landscape, players are making easier decisions on their future - with a direct impact on teams like Pittsburgh.

With NIL money floating around, it's easier than it's ever been for a college football player to decide he's not ready for the NFL. It was never like this before, as players needed to decide on a mega paycheck or trying to grow their game for a higher draft stock.

Now, they can do both.

So, what does it mean for the NFL? Well, it means the Steelers are ahead of the curve by drafting players many consider to be "old" coming into the league.

