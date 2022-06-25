Skip to main content

Steelers HC Mike Tomlin on the Hot Seat?

Not everyone believes the Pittsburgh Steelers head coach's job is safe.

Not everyone believes Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin should have such confidence in his job security. After three-straight losses in the playoffs - all of which came with some embarrassment - one team insider says the head coach should be heading into 2022 with concern. 

How real is it for Tomlin to be on the hot seat? Real enough for someone to say it, I guess. But if he's not, what will it take for Tomlin to eventually have questions surrounding his job? 

