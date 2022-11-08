Skip to main content

Steelers Will Miss Prime Opportunity to Replace Matt Canada

The Pittsburgh Steelers "way" is getting in the way for this team's development.

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers are staring their best opportunity in the face to replace their offensive coordinator. 

It's likely not Mike Tomlin's call on whether or not to keep Matt Canada this season. But the person who is deciding not to make the change at offensive coordinator is missing the team's best chance to find the right replacement. 

And if they miss that hire, they've lost another battle for their team. 

Firing Canada seems inevitable at this point, but the Steelers don't seem interested this season. Instead, they'll let Kenny Pickett continue to struggle through development and waste another year of players like Diontae Johnson and Pat Freiermuth. 

A change at OC won't win the Steelers a Super Bowl in 2022, but it will help them start to grow. And with a name this perfect sitting on the market, missing this opportunity is going to be the worst mistake they'll make in years. 

